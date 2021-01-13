NNPC diversifying portfolio beyond oil assets – Kyari

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it is currently diversifying its portfolio beyond oil assets due to the impact of global energy transition.

Mr Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director, NNPC made this known on Wednesday while speaking at the Gulf Intelligence “Global” UAE Energy Forum 2021.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kyari spoke at the virtual event on the topic: “Outlook for Africa/Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Sector in Post-COVID Era.”