IGP orders redeployment of CPs to state commands, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has ordered the posting and redeployment of Commissioners of police to state commands and formations across the country.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja, CSP Aremu Sikiru Adeniran, and made available to Newsdiaryonline.

The statement read,”The Inspector General of Police, IGP M. A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the posting and redeployment of the following Commissioners of Police to State Commands/Formations as follows:

“Kebbi State – CP Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, mni, SPU, FHQ, Abuja – CP Philip Maku, Sokoto State – CP Ali Janga Aji, Armament, FHQ, Abuja –CP Ohikere S. Idris, fsi, CMDT Police College Ikeja – CP Daniel Sokari-Pedro, mni, Port Authority Police (PAP), Western, Lagos – CP John O. Amadi, mni, Oyo State – CP Ngozi Onadeko, fdc, Enugu State -Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, Border Patrol, FHQ, Abuja – CP Haladu Musa Rosamson, fdc, Cross River State – CP Sikiru Akande, and Ebonyi State – CP Aliyu Garba.

“Airport Command – CP Abubakar Umar Bature, Department of Operations, FHQ – CP Yusuf Ahmed, Adamawa State -CP Aliyu Adamu Alhaji, Training and Department – CP Babaita Ishola, Imo State – CP Nasiru Mohammed, CMDT Police Detective College Enugu – CP Alexander Nengi Wannang, Delta State – CP Ari Mohammed Ali, Counter Terrorism Unit, FHQ, Abuja – CP Olofu Tony Adejoh, Peacekeeping, FHQ, Abuja -CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar, and Force Public Relations Officer – CP Frank Mba.”

The IGP stressed that the postings/redeployments are with immediate effect.