The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and sunshine from Friday to Sunday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to sunny skies over the Northern region during the morning hours on Friday.

According to the release, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over nine states including, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Kaduna, Taraba, Bauchi, Adamawa, Gombe and Southern Borno later in the day.

“The North central region is expected to be cloudy with intervals of sunshine during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are chances of isolated thunderstorm over parts of Plateau, Nassarawa, Abuja, Niger and kwara.

The Inland cities of the South are expected to be under cloudy skies with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Enugu, Imo, Delta and Edo during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies are expected over the Coastal cities of the South in the morning with prospects of a few thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta state,”the release stated.

The agency forecast chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa states during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, partly cloudy to sunny skies are expected over the Northern region in the morning hours on Saturday.

The agency envisaged few thunderstorms over Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi later in the day.

“Cloudy morning with intervals of sunshine is expected over the North central with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Nassarawa, Plateau, FCT and Niger in the afternoon and evening periods.

“The Southern cities are expected to be predominantly cloudy in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over Ondo, Ogun, Imo, Edo, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta state,”it said.

NiMet envisaged partly cloudy to sunny skies over the Northern region in the morning hours with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Adamawa, Taraba and Kaduna in the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday.

It anticipated cloudy morning with intervals of sunshine over the North central region in the morning hours.

According to NiMet, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Abuja, Kogi and Kaduna states later in the day.

The agency predicted the Southern cities to be cloudy in the morning hours.

It further predicted chances of isolated thunderstorms over Abia, Ogun, Ondo, Ado-Ekiti, Oyo, Enugu, Imo, Anambra, Lagos, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom in the afternoon and evening periods. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

