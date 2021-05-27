The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kwara Command, on Thursday sensitised 50 teenagers in ilorin metropolis on the causes, effect and aftermath of rape.



The State Commandant, CC Makinde Ayinla, said that the command has on its shoulders the burden to sensitise the public against rape through vigorous enlightenment programmes especially as rape cases heightens.



He said the programme was organised to mark this year’s Children’s Day in order to educate teenagers on the devastating effect of rape and how to handle rape situations.



He stressed that the scourge can be nipped in the bud through collective responsibility and provision of necessary succour for the leaders of tommorow in order to ameliorate the problem in our society.



He noted that in a bid to help eradicate the menace as an organisation, the corps decided to educate secondary school students on how to identify warning signals.



He stressed that the teenager was taught on how to respond appropriately being a potential rape victim, possible defence mechanism when about to be rapped, how to keep evidences from a rape scene for investigation among others.



Furthermore, the participants were taught some taekwondo techniques and also how to use any available object on them as a temporary weapon to prevent themselves from being raped.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) programme had in attendance 50 students form different secondary schools in Ilorin. (NAN)

