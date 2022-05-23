NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, thunderstorm from Monday

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted three days of sunshine and thunderstorm across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Sunday predicted northern region of the country to be cloudy with intervals of sunshine as well as chances of thunderstorm over parts of Adamawa and Taraba during the morning hours.

Few thunderstorms are also expected over parts of Adamawa, Taraba and Kaduna State within the forecast period while progressing into the day.

NiMet forecast cloudy conditions with intervals of sunshine over the central region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Nasarawa and Kogi.

The agency envisaged chances of thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Plateau and Nasarawa later in the day.

It predicted cloudy atmosphere over Inland and Coastal cities of South with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Ekiti, Imo, Edo, Enugu, Abia, Osun, Ondo, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Lagos State during morning hours.

NiMet anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Oyo, Enugu, Ondo, Lagos, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers during the afternoon and evening period.

Cloudy atmosphere are envisaged on Tuesday with intervals of sunshine over the northern region throughout the forecast period.

NiMET also forecast North central region to be in cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals in the morning hours.

“ Progressing into the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa and Niger.

“Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the Inland and coastal cities of the South in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom, Cross river and Rivers during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta and Lagos state, “ the statement read in part.

The agency predicted cloudy atmosphere on Wednesday with intervals of sunshine over the Northern region in the morning hours.

NiMet forecast thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa and Taraba in the afternoon and evening hours later in the day.

It further forecast the North central region to be in cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals during the morning hours with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa, Plateau and Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours.

Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the Inland and the coastal cities of the South with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom and Cross River during the morning hours.

“Progressing into the day, thunderstorms are envisaged over most parts of the region. For areas where thunderstorms are expected, strong and squally winds are likely. People should avoid parking and staying under tall trees.

“ To reduce incidences of erosion and overflow of water beyond its normal limit, gutters and water ways should be cleared of debris and obstacles to ensure free flow of water.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations, “ NiMET said. (NAN)

