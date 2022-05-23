PDP State Assembly, Reps primaries in Enugu peaceful, transparent – Electoral Committees

By Alex Enebeli

The Electoral Committees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the conduct of the State House of Assembly and Federal House of Representatives Primary Elections in Enugu State have described the exercise as peaceful.

The two electoral committees which gave their separate verdicts when they supervised the conduct of the primaries in the state, on Sunday.

Mr Uche Igbokwe, the Chairman of the PDP National Electoral Committee, for the state House of Assembly primary elections in the state, said the exercise was transparent and orderly.

They lauded the Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led leadership of the PDP in Enugu State for ensuring that the delegates and party members displayed commitment, discipline and comportment during the peaceful exercises.

Speaking at Udenu Local Government Area, where Mr Solomon Onah was unanimously elected as the Party’s candidate for Udenu Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Igbokwe lauded the electoral process of the primary election.

Igbokwe expressed delight at the presence of the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the event.

In Nsukka LGA, where the primary elections for Nsukka East and Nsukka West constituencies were conducted, Igbokwe, on behalf of other members of the electoral committee, also commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

Led to the venue of the primary election by the State Deputy Chairman of the PDP, Mr Innocent Ezeoha, and the State Organising Secretary of the Party, Dr Christian Iyiani, the Committee applauded the delegates for their sincerity of purpose and decorum.

The expressed satisfaction with the electoral processes put in place by the State Working Committee of the party.

According to him, we have gone to several LGAs and we have seen that everything is going on perfectly well in Enugu State.

They appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for his uncommon leadership role in state in particular and the PDP South East zone in general, revealing that the governor is the one that has kept state chapters of the party in the zone going.

Supervising the Federal House of Representatives Primary Elections in the state, the National Electoral Committee led by Mr Aminu Koko also expressed satisfaction with the electoral process and convivial atmosphere.

Other members of the SHOA Primary Electoral Committee were Egbuna Nduanya, Hajiya Fatima Usman, Alh. Abubakar Matawale, and Mr. Salihu Onimisi who served as Secretary of the Committee.

Alaji Umaru Zakari, Hajiya Asiya Bayero, Innocent Ezekiel and Emmanuel Ekpe (Secretary) were members of the Federal Constituency Electoral Committee chaired by Koko. (NAN)

