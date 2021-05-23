Nigerien leader, Bazoum calls to condole with Buhari over Army Chief

President Mohamed Bazoum, the leader of Nigeria’s northern neighbor, Niger Republic, on called President Muhammadu Buhari to console him as well as the government and people of Nigeria following the plane crash on Friday that killed Lt. Ibrahim , the Chief of Army Staff, along with ten other military officers.

President Bazoum, who described the plane crash and the resultant deaths as tragic and , expressed the condolences of the government and people of his .

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to repose the souls of the deceased and grant fortitude to their families, friends and the entire nation to bear the losses.

In his response, commended President Bazoum for sharing moment of grief with Nigerians and assured gesture was well noted.

He expressed the nation’s appreciation and gratitude for the sacrifices of the departed military men and promised nation will let their families down.

