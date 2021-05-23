The Emir of Awe, in Nasarawa State, Alh. Isah Abubakar-Umar II has admonished the people to adopt childbirth spacing for the general well-being of their families.

The Emir made this disclosure when he received a team under to the aegis of Nasarawa State Media Action for Family Planning, on an advocacy visit to his palace in Awe, on Sunday.

He noted that the visit was apt and was to disabuse the minds of the people on some of the issues around childbirth spacing.

Abubakar-Umar II, said that child birth spacing was of great benefit to the family, as it protects both the mother and the children, and allow the father the opportunity to properly plan for their upkeep.

“Childbirth spacing would help to keep the woman healthy and attractive to the husband, thereby reducing the rate of infidelity in the society.

“You can imagine a woman between the ages of 25 to 30 years looking 45 years due to frequent childbearing. She could be breastfeeding a baby and already pregnant for another.

“Even though Islam allows us to marry up to four wives, taking proper care of their health, through adequate childbirth spacing, is important for the general well-being of the family.

“We are not saying people should not marry or have children. But people should ensure to marry and have the children they can conveniently cater for, and this can be achieved through childbirth spacing,” the Emir said.

Earlier, the leader of the media team, Mr Joseph Edoh-Baba, told the royal father that the essence of the visit was to interface with the emirate and the people, with a view to sensitise them on the need to adopt childbirth spacing.

He explained that childbirth spacing was not geared towards population control by discouraging people from having children, but that it would help to improve on the health of the woman and better upbringing of the children.

Edoh-Baba urged the men to encourage their wives to access Family Planning services in facilities in their locality.

According to him, the women would be advised at the facility on the method that is most suitable for them, adding that they could space their childbearing, for at least two years in between births.

Meanwhile, members of Awe community that interacted with the team, expressed divergent views on the issue of childbirth spacing.

Mrs Amagai Arigu, officer in charge of Family Planning at the Primary Healthcare Clinic (PHC) in old Awe town, said they usually carry out outreaches from house-to-house to enlighten the people on the importance of family planning.

She said that through the efforts of the Ward Development Committee in the area, people were gradually accepting the message and coming up to access FP services.

She, however, noted that the response was still poor, due to the attitude of some husbands and other cultural inhibitions.

According to her, some women are enticed to give birth frequently because of the funfare of the naming ceremony.

Mrs Mercy Jonathan, a mother of two, and Mr Peter Obiora, residents of Awe narrated how they benefitted from family planning services.

According to Jonathan, she was able to achieve about two years and six months spacing between her children after initial resistance from her husband.

She said adopting Family Planning method had given her time to take care of herself her children the best upbringing.

She advised other women to go for family planning in order to safeguard their health and their children.

On his part, Mr Peter said that family planning was the best way to go in view of the current economic realities to ensure better lives for the family.

Also, Mallam Hashimu Imam, a resident, said he had not been properly enlightened about family planning but with the visit of the media team, he was convinced and would encourage his wife to go for it.

However, Mallam Yakubu Ibrahim and Mallam Abubakar Saidu, both members of the community acknowledged that they were aware of family planning, but their religion forbids them from any form of birth control. (NAN)

