Nigerian Army, Nasarawa State University sign MoU on strategic partnership

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Army and Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Security and Strategic Studies Development.

The historic event took place on Thursday at Army Headquarters Conference Room, Abuja.

While delivering his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya represented by the Chief of Training (Army) Major General Abdulsalami Ibrahim lauded the Nigerian Army College of Logistics (NACOL) and NSUK for the academic collaboration.

He further added that both institutions would leverage on the MoU to pursue academic excellence.

Speaking during the event, the Commandant, NACOL Maj Gen Martin Enendu said the partnership would improve strategic studies and training of students of NACOL.

He added that the collaboration would spur the college to continue partnering with professional bodies towards achieving excellence in the field of studies.

Also speaking during the event, the Vice Chancellor NSUK, Professor Suleiman Bala Mohammed, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Professor Saadatu Liman lauded the NA for the partnership.

She stated that the partnership will improve the quality of academic performance and open new frontiers of collaboration between both institutions.

Professor Saadatu added that the University is favourably disposed to organizing joint training programmes with the NA.

She also reiterated the willingness of the University to extend opportunities for academically qualified officers to teach courses that will add value to their programmes.

Highlights of the event were the symbolic signing of MoU, presentation of souvenir and group photograph.

