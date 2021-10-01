NMA expresses sadness over gruesome murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has expressed sadness over the of Dr. Chike Akunyili the widower of late Dora Akunyili.

The NMA in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Aniekeme Uwah, said the association seriously frowns at the incessant loss of lives by Nigerians due to the worsening insecurity in various parts of the country, which also has untoward effects on the health care delivery system.

“The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) is deeply saddened by the gruesome murder in cold blood of one of her members,Dr Chike J Akunyili(Agbalanze), the widower of Late Prof Dora Akunyili, former Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

“While the association awaits an official statement on investigations being conducted on the incidence by relevant security agencies, reports gathered from various news media indicate that this tragic incidence occurred while the victim was on his way from the commemorative lecture in honour of his late wife, Dora.

“The death of this highly skilled professional at a time the country’s health care delivery system is bleeding due to the dearth of Medical Doctors and other health care workers as a result of the unprecedented brain drain currently facing the country is a cause for deep concern.

“This condemnable incidence at a moment when the country’s abysmally low Doctor: Patient ratio of 1: 6000 as against the WHO’s recommended 1: 600 is an indication of our misplaced value system as a people where human lives are not valued anymore,” the association noted.

The NMA lamented that,”The death of Dr Chike J. Akunyili is indeed one death too many and we therefore call on the Federal and State governments in Nigeria to live up to their core constitutional responsibilities of protecting the lives and properties of all Nigerians.

“We also urge the security agencies to do everything humanly possible to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

“May God grant us, the family and indeed all Nigerians the fortitude to bear this very painful and irreparable loss. Amen.”

