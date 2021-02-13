Niger state government had received the sum of N1.9 billion from the Federal Government Conditional Cash Transfer programme since its introduction in 2016, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouk has said.

Farouk, who disclosed this at the launch of the Federal government’s special cash grant for rural women, in Minna, on Saturday, stressed that the programme was impacting on the lives of 43,611 poor and vulnerable households (PVHHs).

Thirteen local government areas in the state were currently benefiting from the programme in Niger state, she said, while enumerating them to include Wushishi, Chanchaga, Bida, Kontagora, Rafi, Borgu, Agaie, Mashegu, Katcha, Bosso, Munya, Lapai and Lavun.

The minister said that the objectives of the programme was to improve household consumption, increase in utilisation of health and nutrition services, as well as improve school enrolment and attendance.

Other objectives, she added, were to engage beneficiaries attain sustainable livelihood, and that programme beneficiaries had witnessed life-changing experiences since its introduction. (NAN)