Alhaji Tunde Balogun, the Caretaker Chairman, All Progressives Congress in Lagos State on Saturday described late Lateef Jakande as an epitome of discipline and simplicity.

Balogun made this known in the condolence register when he paid a condolence visit to the home of the late politician, who died on Thursday and was buried on Friday at Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The APC stalwart said: “The departure of a remarkable leader like Alhaji LKJ was so touching. He was infact an epitome of discipline and simplicity. He did a lot for Lagos State.

“He achieved in a four year term what a lot of governors could not achieve in two terms. May Allah reward him immensely for his passion for Lagos and his service to humanity. God bless his wholesome soul,”he said.

Mr Joshua Adagba, a former President, National Union of Lagos State Students, Yabatech, said that if all Nigerian politicians were like Jakande, the country would have been one of the best places in the world.

According to Adagba, Jakande led a contented and selfless life worthy of emulations by all leaders of the people.

“Nigeria, Lagos State and the world by extension has lost a large heart and a rare good mind. Jakande had finished his race and he fought a good fight. He had a short opportunity and he utilised it to national and global commendation.

“How I wish all politicians would be like him, Nigeria would have been one of the best habitations in the entire universe,”he added.

Another sympathiser at Jakande’ house, Mr Abayomi Agoro, President, Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association commended the late ex-governor for his investments in education.

Agoro said: “May the Almighty continue to grant him eternal rest. I came to appreciate him for the free education I enjoyed under his amiable leadership,”Agoro said.

Also, Mrs Qudrat Dada, a former Vice Chairman, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area said that Jakande’s life was well spent as he served humanity well.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that mourners and sympathisers from across the state continued to troop into Jakande’s residence at No 2, Bishop St. Ilupeju, Lagos State 48 hours after his demise.

Jakande, a former journalist, was the Lagos State Governor from 1979 to 1983, and later served as Minister of Works and Housing under the military government of the late Gen. Sani Abacha.

His administration as Lagos State governor left a legacy of massive infrastructure development during his four-year stint, especially through numerous Jakande estates built across the state.

He would also be remembered for his monumental investments in education especially for establishing the Lagos State University.(NAN)