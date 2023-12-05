NGO trains 50 women on mediation, digital skills in Plateau

An NGO, Cleen Foundation, has organised a five-day training for 50 women in Plateau on Mediation and Digital Skills.

Declaring the exercise open on Tuesday in Jos, Mr Gad Peter, the Executive Director of the organisation said it is organised in collaboration with UN-Women and Nerwogian Embassy.

He added that the project is being implemented in Plateau and Kaduna state.

The executive director explained that the training is aimed at sensitising and equipping the participants with mediation and digital skills toward tackling conflicts in the society

”Women play key role in promoting peace and security in communities; they are critical stakeholders who have the capacity to change things in their communities.

”We have conflicts in our communities, but with adequate mediation knowledge, you can reduce these conflicts and prevent them from escalating into violence.

”So, this training is essential to you as individuals and the society because all we are doing here is to ensure that people in communities are secured.

”You need the digital skills to enable you effectively use some of these modern gadgets to promote peace and prevent violent conflicts in your communities,”he said.

Peter charged the participants to promote of peace and religious harmony in their various communities at all times.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants were drawn from Riyom, Mangu, Wase and Jos North Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the stateBy Patience Aliyu(NAN)

