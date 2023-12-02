Security: We’ll collaborate with religious groups, NGOs — Badaru

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru says the Federal will collaborate with Religious groups and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to fight insurgency and other criminalities in the country.

Badaru said this when he received, separately, delegations from the Messengers of Peace Foundation (MOP) and Jam’iyyah Ansarideen Altijaniyya at the Ship House, Abuja.

The Messengers of Peace Foundation is an NGO saddled with the responsibility of promoting peaceful co-existence irrespective of tribe, gender or religion among Nigerians.

Badaru who was represented by his Special Adviser, (Technical), retired Maj.-Gen Ahmed Jibril, said in a statement issued by Mr Henshaw Ogubike, Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, that no country would survive without peace.

The minister who commended the Foundation for conferring the award of life Patron on him, urged Nigerians to embrace peace regardless of ethnicity.

He noted that no country would survive without peace,

Earlier, the leader of the Foundation, Dr Suleiman Adejoh, said that the aim of the Foundation was to promote peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

Adejoh noted that the minister had demonstrated a high sense of commitment in ensuring that there was peace in Nigeria.

He pledged the foundation’s support to the military in the fight against insecurity using the non-kinetic approach.

“Through music, drama and books publications we will preach peace to overcome violence and other forms of criminalities,” he said.

In the same vein, the minister, while hosting the Jam’iyyah Ansarideen Altijaniyya, promised to work closely with the group in fostering peace in the country.

According to him, religious organisations live with the people and can support information gathering that will aid in the fight against criminals.

Badaru added that prayers by religious organisations’ were important in the fight against insecurity in the country.

He appreciated the organisation for nominating him as the guest of honour in their event scheduled to hold on Dec. 10 in Lagos, with the theme: “Prophetic Solutions, Questions and Answers”.

The National Secretary of the organisation, Sayyidi Muhammad Yahaya, expressed the optimism that their collaboration with the government would henceforth improve security in the country.

“As an organisation, we have a strong network and know the yearnings of the people. You can collaborate with us to gather information that can help in fighting insecurity and this task is a task for all,” he said. (NAN)

