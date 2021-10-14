New Plateau LG boss pledges to shore-up revenue generation

The newly-elected Chairman of Kanam Local Government Council of Plateau, Alhaji Dayyabu Garga has pledged to vigorously pursue revenue drive to boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).Garga stated this on Thursday in Dengi at a meeting with directors while on a familiarisation visit to the local government workforce.

The chairman said that all loopholes would be blocked to forestall revenue leakages.“Gone are the days when the local administration will be deprived of what it should get by a few despite the numerous challenges faced.“Honestly we can’t continue to rely on monthly federal allocation which of course is fast dwindling and I think we can surmount the challenge.“We have a lot of areas such as health, education, water and infrastructure among others to address so it will not be business as usual” he emphasised.

Garga expressed surprise over the current situation where health staff working at health institutions were the ones funding the places by providing drugs and other essentials.The chairman stated that such abnormality would be addressed immediately.He assured of improvement in staff welfare and other related issues so as to get the best out of them.Garga challenged directors and staff to work in synergy to address the numerous challenges bedeviling the local government .The chairman called for a strong bond amongst them so as to ward off rumors and other unhealthy practices in the LGC.

Garga announced that further meetings would be held within days so as to also get to hear from staff of the council and have them key into his vision and mission.

Mr Jibrin Mohammed, Director of Personnel Management (DPM) in his remarks, welcomed the chairman and assured him they would work with him as a team to actualise his dreams for Kanam council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that before the meeting, Garga had paid visits to the palaces of the paramount rulers across the LGC.The new chairman informed them of his arrival and taking over of affairs of the local government with a promise to always seek their counsel when the need arises. (NAN)

