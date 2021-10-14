FRSC to begin enforcement of speed limit devices on articulated vehicles

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State says it will soon begin enforcement of installation of speed limit devices on articulated vehicles plying the Ore-Benin expressway.

Mr Sikiru Alonge, the Ore Unit Commaner of FRSC told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ore that the move was aimed at reducing road accidents which occur on the highways due to speeding.

NAN reports that speed limiter is a device installed in vehicles in order to check speed and prevent drivers from going beyond a stipulated speed limit.

According to Alonge, the good road on the Ore-Benin expressway was making motorists to speed on that axis, which if not checked might result to road crashes, loss of lives and property.

“For us to check the speeding of motorists on this axis, we will soon begin the enforcement of speed limit devices, especially on articulated vehicles.

“The speed limit devices aside of checking speed, also add to fuel economy, helps drivers to maneuver in the event of accidents and generally aids other safety devices to function optimally in the time of need,” Alonge said.

The FRSC official urged drivers to install the speed limit devices on their vehicle as well as ensure compliance to all traffic rules and regulations on the highway. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...