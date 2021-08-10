New Kwara CP assumes office

The newly posted Commissioner of Police to Kwara, Mr Amienbo Assayomo, has assumed duty with a pledge to combat crime in the state.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Okasanmi Ajayi, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Tuesday.

Ajayi said that the new police commissioner pledged to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor by strengthening the existing collaboration between the command and security community in the state.

He said that the collaboration would ensure that the citizens sleep at night with both eyes closed.

He said that the CP believed so much in the right of citizens to live in a secured and peaceful environment.

”He is fully prepared to make maximum use of every available resources to achieve the objective in Kwara,” the PPRO said.

According to him, Assayomo, who took over the command from the outgone Commissioner of Police, AIG Mohammed Lawal Bagega, had attended several professional courses, seminars and workshops both within and outside Nigeria.

“He also holds a BSc (Hons) in Business Administration from University of Lagos, Akoka; LLB (Hons) from Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt; and BL from Nigeria Law School in the year 2000.

“CP Assayomo was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a cadet ASP in 1988 and served in different capacities, including the Criminal Intelligence Bureau (CIB), now known as SIB.

“He was also a Divisional Police Officer in various Divisions and the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (ZPRO), Zone 5 Benin City, Edo State.

“Before his posting as the Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, Assayomo served as Assistant Commissioner of Police, Administration, Jigawa State and Assistant Commissioner of Police Legal, Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Milverton, Ikoyi, Lagos.

“Area Commander, Okigwe, Imo State; AC CID Bayelsa State; Deputy Commissioner of Police Zonal CID, Zone 12 Bauchi; Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, Adamawa State.

“Commissioner of Police, Administration; Department of Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Commissioner of Police Legal, FCID, Abuja; and Commandant, Police College, Oji, River State, among others,” the statement read in part. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...