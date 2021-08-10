INEC to hold by-election for Isoko South I State Constituency on Sept. 11

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed Sept. 11 for the Isoko South I Constituency by-election in Delta.


INEC disclosed this in a by Mr , its Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee in Abuja Tuesday.


Okoye said that the decision was taken at a meeting of the commission Tuesday where a number of issues were deliberated upon.
lNEC declared the seat for the constituency vacant, following the death of Mr Kenneth Ogba, the lawmaker representing the constituency June 27.


“Consequently, the commission fixed Saturday Sept. 11 for the by-election to fill the vacant seat,” he said.


Okoye said that official notification for the conduct of the election would be published on Aug. 13, while political parties would conduct their primaries from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21.


“The access code for the online submission of nomination forms will be available for from Aug. 21 at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, while the day for submission of list of nominated candidates is Aug. 26 at 6p.m.


“Political parties shall submit the names of their polling agents for the election to the INEC Electoral Officer for Isoko South Local Government Area on/ Sept. 1 and campaigns by political parties shall end on Sept. 9,” Okoye said.


The commissioner said that the timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election had been uploaded on the commission’s website and social media platforms.


Okoye advised political parties interested in fielding candidates for the election to conduct valid primaries in accordance with Section 87 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended).


He also urged them to upload the particulars of the candidates that won their primaries at the commission’s candidate nomination portal as the candidates of their parties.


“Political parties also must conduct their campaigns and rallies in accordance with the guidelines and protocols released by the health authorities,” he said. (NAN)

