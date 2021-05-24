A new Commissioner of Police, CP Anderson Bankole, has resumed as the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Special Fraud Unit (SFU).

A statement signed by DSP Eyitayo Johnson, the SFU Public Relations Officer, said that CP Bankole, assumed duty on April 6 as the 26th Commissioner of Police in charge of the Lagos and Abuja offices of the unit.

He said that Bankole took over from CP Felix Yame, fdc , who retired from service when he attained the mandatory retirement age of 60.

“The new SFU boss holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s degree in International Relations.

“A versatile investigator; he was the Commissioner of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) Annex, Lagos, CP. Maritime and CP Admin, Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), Force Headquarters, Abuja, before his posting to the SFU.

“The new Commissioner of Police in his maiden address to the Team Managers of the Unit reiterated his determination and commitment toward professionalism and diligent investigation.” the statement read.

Similarly, the Special Fraud Unit in Lagos had arrested the MD/CEO of Brisk Capital Limited, Mr. Dominic Ngene Joshua, for allegedly diverting investor’s funds worth over N2bilion, the statement said.

The unit’s spokesperson in the statement said that the suspect was arrested following petitions to it by several investors and verified intelligence gathered on his activities which is evident in his company’s banking records.

“Mr. Dominic Joshua, a 21-year-old native of Ebonyi State, operates from Uyo. From there, he used to lure his victims on Social Media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn as well as via Newspaper publications.

“There, he usually claimed to be a financial investor of repute that manages funds for individuals and companies.

“Victims were conned to invest in Bitcoin, Forex Trading, Real Estate and Oil & Gas with a promise of prompt and accurate 60 per cent Return on Investment (RoT) per month on every sum invested, plus guarantee of the invested principal.” the PRO stated in the statement.

The PRO said funds, which belonged to over 500 investors, were diverted by the suspect to sponsor extravagant lifestyles, parties, buying exotic cars, luxury watches, Real Estates in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt.

He said that the suspect confessed to the crime but pleaded to be given time to return the monies.

DSP Johnson said some of the property purchased with the diverted funds had been recovered as exhibits.

He also said that the suspect would be charged to the Federal High Court as soon as the strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria JUSUN) is called-off.

The Commissioner advised the public to be wary of Investment/Portfolio Managers that suspiciously promised very high returns, the statement said.

The spokesman added that the Commissioner said that the unit would use the existing synergy between it and other relevant regulatory bodies to provide credible information to genuine prospective investors who approach it for background checks.

“The CP promised that the Unit will not relent in its efforts toward bringing fraudsters that are giving the country a bad name to book.” the spokesman said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

