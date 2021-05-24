The police on Tuesday arraigned two men before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, house-breaking and unlawful possession of fire arms.

The accused persons: Azubike Egweaka, 22, and Kojo Michael, 31, standing trial before Magistrate O. A. Olayinka, for robbing one Tope Okeowo of her property worth N1.5 million, all denied committing the offences.

The prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on June 10 at More Care area of Seme Border, Badagry.

He said that the defendants broke into the apartment of Okeowo and carted away her property.



“The defendants burgled the residence of the complainant, carted away a generating set , five-inch mattress, cooking gas and cylinder, standing fan, bags and pairs of shoes among other items, all valued at N1.5million.



“The complainant returned home and discovered that her house was burgled and reported to the police.



“When the defendants were later arrested, a gun was found with Michael which he cannot give account of.”



Ayorinde said, the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 299, 309, 330 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Olayinka granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She directed the police to send the case file of the second defendant, Michael, who was found in possession of a gun, to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Oct.6 for mention.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 299 stipulates not less than 21 years imprisonment for robbery, while Section 330 prescribes seven years for unlawful possession of gun. (NAN)

