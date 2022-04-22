NDLEA seeks synergy with other security agencies

The Commandant, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Sokoto State, Mr Adamu Iro, on Friday called for more collaboration among law enforcement agencies to end security challenges facing the nation

.

The commandant made the call during a courtesy visit to Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, Kamaldeen Okunlola in Sokoto.

He said that security could only be enhanced and achieved through collaborative efforts amongst all security agencies.

“We need continued collaboration with other sister agencies, governments at different levels and indeed all stakeholders in and outside Nigeria to ensure lasting peace.

“Drugs remain the facilitator of many crimes including terrorism and banditry. Police being a mother of NDLEA, always made impact on activities.

”The visit is to further strengthen the commitment and direction of the service because we believe that security can only be enhanced or achieved through collaborative efforts,” Iro said.

Responding, Okunlola expressed appreciation over the visit and assured continued partnership with NDLEA, saying that police prioritised working synergy to achieve maximum success.

The commissioner emphasised the importance of supporting each other in line with the mandates.

He noted that police always handed over arrests and seizures to relevant agencies such as NDLEA, Nigeria Customs Service and others.

”We are all working for the same goal with the aim to achieve a better society which is safe and secured.

“Therefore, we need to work in harmony to succeed in our collective mandate of ensuring a safer society,” Okunlola said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Iro is newly posted to Sokoto State and is going round on familiarisation visits to sister agencies and other organisations. (NAN)

