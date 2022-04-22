Support Soludo’s peace initiative, Group urges S’East governors

A pressure group, Anambra Demand for Soludo (ADS), has urged governors from South-East zone to key into Gov. Charles Soludo’s Truth, Justice, Peace and Reconciliation initiative, to restore stability in the zone.

Chief Jude Emecheta, Convener of the group and immediate past Managing Director of Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency, made the call at a news conference on Friday, in Awka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Soludo had, on April 6, set up a truth, justice and peace committee, headed by Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, with Mrs Bianca Ojukwu as Secretary.

NAN also reports that the committee was saddled with the mandate of identifying the remote and immediate causes of the agitations, restiveness, violence and armed struggle in the south-east zone.

Emecheta said the zone needed such proactive measures to reclaim its socio-economic and political space in the country.

“Gov. Soludo set up that committee to generate necessary data, identify the root causes of the challenges in the south-east and provide permanent solutions that would benefit the people of the zone.

“We cannot achieve any development or progress in an atmosphere of insecurity. So, I am urging south-east governors and all stakeholders to be actively involved in the present drive for peace.

“If we all support Gov. Soludo’s initiative, it will bring about a new dawn and launch the state and the south east zone on the path of sustainable development.

“It will also open more windows of opportunities and improve the standard of living of the people,” he said.

Emecheta commended Soludo for the waste evacuation exercise and upgrading at Okpoko community, Onitsha and environs.

According to him, the exercise has transformed the areas and entrench new sanitation culture that will protect the health of the people and attract more businesses.

“The upgrading in those areas will equally attract more investments and create more employment opportunities that will increase the productivity and income of the people and the state,” he said. (NAN)

