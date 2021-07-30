Nasarawa Govt denies losing N100m to robbers

The Nasarawa State Government has debunked the reports that N100 million meant for payment of casual workers of its ministry of finance was carted away by armed robbers.



A statement by Commissioner For Information , Culture and Tourism , Mr Dogo Shammah, on Friday in Lafia, however, confirmed that N 11. 7 million was carted away by robbers at the state’s Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning.



Shammah said the stolen money was meant to host a team from the Revenue, Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, which was due to visit the state.



He said part of the money was also meant for furnishing and refurbishing of some offices and vehicles.



Shammah said the N100 million which was erroneously reported to be carted away by robbers was meant for payment of salaries for casual workers in the state.



Narrating how the N11.7 million was stolen by the robbers, Shammah said the gunmen trailed the official who went to the bank to make the withdrawal.



” The gunmen trailed officials of the state Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning after making withdrawal at a second generation bank along Lafia-Jos road.



”They shot sporadically on getting to the ministry’s premises and took the money away,” he said.



Shammah, however, said that the incidence had been reported to security agencies and investigation had commenced. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...