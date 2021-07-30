Nasarawa Govt denies losing N100m to robbers

July 30, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



The  Nasarawa State Government has debunked  the reports that N100 million meant for of casual workers of its ministry of finance was carted away by armed robbers.


A statement by Commissioner For , Culture and Tourism , Mr Dogo Shammah, on Friday in Lafia, however, confirmed that  N 11. 7 million was carted away by robbers at the state’s  Ministry of Finance, Budget and .


Shammah said the stolen money  was meant to host a team from the Revenue, ,  Allocation and Fiscal Commission, which was due to visit the state.


He said part of the money was also meant for  furnishing and refurbishing of some offices and vehicles.


Shammah said the N100 million which was erroneously  reported  to be carted away by robbers was  meant for of salaries for casual workers  in the state.


Narrating the N11.7 million was stolen by the robbers, Shammah said the gunmen trailed the official who went to the bank to make the withdrawal.


” The gunmen trailed officials of the state Ministry of Finance, Budget and after making withdrawal at a second generation bank along Lafia-Jos road.


”They shot sporadically on getting to the ministry’s premises and took the money away,” he said.


Shammah, however, said  that the incidence had been reported to  security agencies and investigation had commenced. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,