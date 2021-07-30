Lagos govt engages stakeholders on Ikeja, Ikorodu junctions upgrade

The Lagos State government said it had engaged stakeholders on access to construction sites at junctions and underpass to ease gridlock on Ikeja and Ikorodu roads.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by Mr Mukaila Sanusi, spokesman for the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Sanusi said the government needed to demolish some structures to recover the Right of Way (RoW) to successfully execute the Junction improvement works at Ikeja Underpass and Ikorodu Roundabout.

According to the statement the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, stressed the need to boost the state’s road infrastructure at the event which held on Thursday.

“The Transportation and Traffic Management as well as the Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy pillars of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda could best be achieved through massive investment in road infrastructure development and renewal,” it stated.

Salako called for the cooperation of residents for the establishment of the Right of Way (RoW) and successful execution of projects.

He noted that the process of RoW’s establishment might necessitate the removal of some structures to pave way for the projects in public interest.

“Therefore, the junction improvement works, as in every development projects, will unavoidably make demands on our ability to accommodate growth by making needful compromise and removing impediments in the Right of Way of these desirable project,” he said.

He assured residents of timely completion of the projects with minimal discomforts and adequate compensations as applicable for any property removed on the RoW of the projects.

Also, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said the projects were conceived as traffic management interventions to facilitate ease of movement and socio-economic development of the two important Local Government Areas.

Oladeinde said the ongoing junction improvement works in different parts of the state were strategies to respond to transportation requirements of the Lagos Megacity.

Stakeholders from the two Local Government areas, including the Chief Imam of Ikorodu, Shiek Oshoala, commended the government’s infrastructural renewal efforts.

The stakeholders also appealed for leniency during establishment of the Right of Way. (NAN)

