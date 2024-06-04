NAN operates most vibrant politics. Business desks – MD

the Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ali Muhammad Ali, says the agency has one of the most vibrant politics and business desks, with authentic and reliable news.

Ali said this during a courtesy visit by the management of Business and Politics (P&B) Television, led by its Managing Director/CEO, Hajiya Madina Azaki, to NAN Headquarters on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that NAN had over the years gained a reputation for its originality and reliability, adding that it had continued to provide news content for thousands of subscribers.

He said the agency had over 600 reporters in all the 36 states of the federation and some districts, within the country as well as foreign offices in parts of Africa and beyond.

“Our subscribers say if it is not NAN, then it is not authentic.

“That is our cutting edge. That is our unique selling point. We are for truth, we are for objectivity.

“We have one of the most vibrant political desks, populated by experienced political reporters.

“If you look at businesses, NAN economic desk has over the years won laurels and respected by global wire services like Bloomberg,’’ he said.

Ali assured the visitor of the readiness of NAN to support and collaborate with the television station in terms of news content.

Earlier, Hajiya Madina Azaki, said that P&B Television was established to focus on the inter-dependence between politics and business, which she said had often been overlooked.

According to her, politics and business are two sides of a coin but you do not talk about politics without talking about business and vice versa.

Azaki said the visit was more of a familiarisation visit and to also appeal for support and collaboration from NAN because of its extensive coverage.

She commended NAN for its efficiency and promptness in giving the nation an internationally acceptable image. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje