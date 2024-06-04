UNFPA, Sokoto State Govt. repair 1,000 VVF patients in 6 years — Govs. wife

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), in collaboration with Sokoto State Government, offered free surgeries to over 1,000 Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF) patients in the state in six years.

The wife of the state governor, Hajiya Fatima Ahmad, disclosed the figure during the 2024 Safe Motherhood and Fistula Day celebrations on Tuesday in Sokoto.

She explained that out of the 1,000 VVF patients who benefitted from the free treatment between 2018 and 2023, 500 women and girls were rehabilitated and

reintegrated into thier communities.

She commended UNFPA for leading the global campaign to end VVF, a drive to transform the lives of vulnerable women and girls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that VVF, also known as fistula,

is a serious disability that can be experienced by women after childbirth, defined as a hole that develops between the vagina and the bladder, resulting in uncontrollable leaking of urine.

VVF can be caused by injury to the bladder at the time of gynecologic, urological or other pelvic surgery, and commonly during prolonged labour.

However, the condition can be repaired through surgery to close the opening.

Sometimes, additional procedures are needed to correct the original cause of the problem, such as damage to the bladder. Surgery to correct vesicovaginal fistulas is generally successful.

The governor’s wife, therefore, reiterated commitment “to end the devastating condition that affects countless women and girls worldwide.

“Obstetric fistula is not just a medical issue, it is a stark indicator of inequity, poverty, and the failure to uphold the basic rights of women and girls.

“Fistula, primarily caused by prolonged, obstructed labour without timely medical intervention, leaves women incontinent, often ostracised, and in severe physical and emotional pain.

“In spite of it being preventable and treatable, more than two million women globally continue to suffer from this condition due to inadequate access to quality maternal healthcare,” she said.

According to her, this year’s theme, “Breaking the Cycle: Preventing Fistula Worldwide”, underscores the urgent need to address obstetric fistula comprehensively.

She emphasised equitable access to quality maternal health services, social reintegration, and sustained investment in healthcare systems.

The UNFPA Programme Officer, Gloria Enueze, said that the Fund focuses on supporting multi-faceted approach to ending Fistula, Family Planing and other healthcare services.

Enueze noted that the efforts comprised raising awareness, educating communities about fistula and its prevention to reduce stigma and ensure those affected received support.

Others included improved maternal healthcare by ensuring women accessed

skilled birth attendants, emergency obstetric care, and quality prenatal and postnatal services.

According to her, empowering women and girls through strengthening education, economic opportunities, and legal protections will address the root causes of fistula, such as child marriage and Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

She added that supporting survivors with comprehensive rehabilitation services, including surgical treatment, psychological support and social reintegration programmes have been the focus of UNFPA to tackle the menace.

for fistula survivors.

In her address, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Hajiya Asabe Balarabe, assured proactive government collaboration with UNFPA and other donor agencies to enhance peoples’ health and wellbeing.

Balarabe said the present administration prioritises health sector among its nine-point agenda, and ensured proper allocation in fiscal provisions.

NAN reports that event featured lecture presentation on family planning, safe child delivery and presentation by Dr Larai Tambuwal, the Executive Secretary, Sokoto State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (SSPHCDA).

The governor’s wife also donated sanitary items, clothing materials and cash to patients and pledged to provide power generating set to the Maryam Abacha Women and Children’s Hospital Fistula Centre for smooth operations.

The event also witnessed songs on fistula from survivors, attended by The Challenge Initiative (TCI), Marie Stoppes and other NGOs anchoring Family Planing engagements. (NAN)

By Habibu Harisu