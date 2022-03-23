Mobilise more women for antenatal care, Kaduna State Dep. Gov. urges wives of LG chairmen

The Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has urged

wives of local government chairmen to mobilise more women for antenatal care to reduce the death of women

from pregnancy-related causes.She made the call in Kaduna on Tuesday when she received members of the forum of wives of local government chairmen

of Kaduna State on a courtesy visit to her office.

She said there was need to support health workers in mobilising more women to attend antenatal and post natal care.She said “as wives of chairmen, you are the face of the local government. Do all you can to get women to come out and get necessary healthcare.”According to her, government has committed funds to renovate primary healthcare facilities but women in the state are not utilising the facilities.She added that “as women, we need to bring down the maternal mortality rate.”

She also said that immunisation rate was still low in the state, with children coming out with measles due to the lack of inoculation.In an interview with newsmen, Iman Buba, the wife of the state Chairman of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), said the visit was to introduce members of the forum to the deputy governor.

She said that they also wanted to seek government’s support and guidance on how to contribute to the development of their respective local government areas,

especially on empowerment of women and youths. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

