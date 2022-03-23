Defection: Court fixes April 11 for judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack 

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, fixed April 11 for judgment in suit seeking for the declaration of the seat of Rep Yakubu Dogara vacant on account of his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Donatus Okorowo, who fixed the date, said though the judgment was earlier scheduled for today, it was not ready.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had asked the court to remove the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Dogara, as member representing Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, over his defection to APC.While the PDP and its Bauchi State Chairman, Hamza Akuyam, are the plaintiffs, Dogara, the speaker of the House of Representatives, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC are 1st to 5th defendants respectively in the suit marked:

FHC/ABJ/CS/1060/2020.Dogara had, on July 24, 2020, defected from the PDP to the APC when he submitted a resignation letter to the chairman of the Bogoro ‘C’ Ward in the state.The plaintiffs, through their counsel, Jubrin Jubrin, said by virtue of Section 68(1)(g) of the Constitution, Dogara by defecting from the party that sponsored him to the ninth National Assembly before the expiration of his tenure, ought to vacate the seat as he was no longer qualified to partake in the activities of the lower house.NAN reports that Justice Inyang Ekwo had, on March 8, sacked Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, alongside other lawmakers who dumped the PDP for APC, describing their action as unlawful.

In a related development, Justice Taiwo Taiwo had also, on Monday, ordered the 20 lawmakers from Cross River to vacate their seats following their defection from the PDP to APC.

The lawmakers comprises two House of Representatives members and 18 state’s House of Assembly members.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

