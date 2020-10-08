Minister of environment congratulates new Emir of Zazzau

The Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, on Thursday congratulated Amb. Ahmed Bamalli, on his appointment as the 19th Emir of Zazzau, by Kaduna State Government.

The Minister in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Administration and Media, Farid Labaran, and issued to pressmen in Kaduna, said he joined family, friends, and other well wishers across the country in rejoicing with the new Emir on his ascendance to the ancient throne of Zazzau.

“I believe that as a former Nigerian Ambassador and reputable public servant, the new Emir will use his expertise and wisdom to sustain and preserve the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the Zazzau Emirate as bequeathed by late Emir Shehu Idris,”he said.

He called on the people of the Zazzau Emirate to support the new Emir in fostering greater harmony and peaceful co-existence towards sustaining socio-economic development of the area.

Abubakar prayed God to grant the Emir immense wisdom and courage to lead his subjects, and wished him a long and productive reign to serve the Emirate and Nigeria. (NAN)