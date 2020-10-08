2021 Budget: NDE Coordinator lauds Buhari for earmarking N25b for youth investment

Malam Abubakar Jamo, the Jigawa State Coordinator, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for earmarking N25 billion for Nigeria Youth Investment Fund in the 2021 budget.

Jamo gave the commendation while reacting to Buhari’s budget presentation to the joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president during the budget presentation said the government recently introduced the N75 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund, which N25 billion was provided in the 2021 budget.

Jamo told NAN in Dutse that the gesture would go a long in tackling unemployment and reduce restiveness among the youths through the provision of functional skills.

He said that the gesture would also help to empower local manufacturers and producers through the production of starter kits and some working tools.

“For instance, tools such as cutlasses, rakes, head pans, hand gloves, rain boots, brick moulders can be manufactures locally.