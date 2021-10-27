Man docked for allegedly defrauding businessman of N2.8m

A 52-year-old man, Kenneth Kogwe, was on Wednesday docked in an Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly defrauding a businessman of N2.8 million.

The police charged Kogwe, whose address was not given with two counts of fraud and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in July 2020 at about 2:30 p.m., at No 9, Olubiyi Str., Unity Estate, Iba, area of Lagos.

Okuiomose said that the defendant allegedly presented himself as a clearing agent and collected N2.8m from the businessman, Chief Victor Chukwu.

He said that the defendant defrauded the complainant under the pretext of clearing and delivering a 40ft container.

The prosecutor said the defendant converted the money to his personal use.

He said the offence the contravenes the provisions of sSections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing.

Chief Magistrate Fadaunsi Adefioye admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye ordered the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Nov. 23, for mention. (NAN)

