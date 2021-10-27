3 drivers docked for allegedly stealing sorghum worth N3.1m

Three drivers were on Wednesday docked in an Ota Magistrates’ court in Ogun, for allegedly stealing nine tonnes of sorghum worth N3.1 million belonging to their employer.

The police charged Adekunle Adeoye,42; James Emmanuel, 39 and Yusuf Garuba, 32 with two counts of conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp E O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants and others at large, committed the offence between Sept.18 and Oct.14 at No.22b Command Link road, Ijako.

Adaraloye said that the sorghum belonged to Mr Danni Abdullahi.

He explained that Adeoye, Emmanuel and Garuba were drivers of trucks marked AGL 874 XX, LNG 513 XE and KSF 802 XK, respectively.

Adaraloye said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390(8) (b) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A O. Adeyemi admitted them to bail in the sum of N500, 000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Adeyemi was adjourned the matter until Oct.29 for further hearing.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...