3 drivers docked for allegedly stealing sorghum worth N3.1m

October 27, 2021 Favour Lashem



Three drivers on Wednesday in an Ota Magistrates’ court in Ogun, for allegedly stealing nine tonnes sorghum  worth N3.1 million belonging to their employer.

The police charged Adekunle Adeoye,42; James Emmanuel, 39 and  Yusuf Garuba, 32 with two counts conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp E O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants and others at large, committed the offence Sept.18 and Oct.14 at No.22b Command Link road, Ijako.

Adaraloye said that the sorghum belonged to Mr Danni Abdullahi.

He explained that Adeoye, Emmanuel and Garuba drivers trucks marked AGL 874 XX, LNG 513 XE and KSF 802 XK, respectively.

Adaraloye said that the offence contravened the provisions sections 390(8) (b) and 516 the Criminal Code, Laws Ogun, 2006.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A O. Adeyemi admitted them to bail in the sum N500, 000 each with surety each in like sum.

Adeyemi was adjourned the matter until Oct.29 for further hearing.(NAN)

