Makinde floors Folarin, Adelabu, others, emerges Governor-elect in Oyo

By David Adeoye

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Gov. Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the March 18 Governorship election in Oyo State.

The State Returning Officer, Prof. Adebayo Bamire, also the Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, made the declaration on Sunday afternoon at the INEC State Headquarters in Ibadan.

Makinde floored his closet rival, a serving senator, Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC), having won in 31 local government areas of the state, leaving only two to his opponent.

Bamire declared that Makinde polled 563,756 votes to defeat his closest rival, Folarin, who scored 256,685 votes.

The Returning Officer, declaring the final results, said, “Seyi Makinde having polled the highest number of votes in the election, was returned elected as Governor of Oyo State”.

He, also, said that the candidate of Accord, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, came third with 38,357 votes.

While Makinde won in 31 local government areas, Folarin won in Irepo and Orelope Local Governments.

In his reactions, Makinde said he was overwhelmed.

He, however, thanked the people of the state for the confidence reposed in his administration.

Makinde also thanked his friends, political associates and everyone that supported his aspiration in one way or the other.

He promised to work harder for the people of the state in his second tenure.

NAN reports that 16 registered political parties contested the governorship election in the state, some of the candidates, however, dropped their ambition few days to the election, to align with either of the three main contenders.

The margin of defeat is 307,071 votes.(NAN)