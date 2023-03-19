INEC declares AbdulRazaq winner, re-elected for 2nd term

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara as winner of the Saturday’s Governorship election.

Abdulrazaq won the election to serve a second term of another four years in office on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Prof. Isaac Itodo, the Returning Officer for the Governorship election, who is also the

Vice-Chancellor, University of Markurdi, said Abdulrazaq won in all the 16 local government areas of the state.

According to him, AbdulRazaq of APC polled the highest votes of 273, 242, defeating his closet rival, Shuaib Yaman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), who scored 155, 490, while Akeem Lawal of the Social Democratic Party (SD), came third with 18,922.

(NAN)