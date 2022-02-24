Maiduguri agog for Osinbajo’s visit

By Yakubu Uba

Maiduguri is in festive mood as residents await the arrival of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on a one-day official visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Thursday visit by Osinbajo is coming two months after a similar visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to the state, where he inaugurated some projects.

The vice president will be in Maiduguri to launched Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) programme and inaugurate some completed projects by Gov. Babagana Zulum’s administration.

The projects to be inaugurated by Osinbajo include Doctors’ Quaters, township road, Resilience Commercial Centre and a Mega Secondary School.

The vice president is also expected to visit an orphanage and Shehu of Borno’s Palace. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

