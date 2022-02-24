Child trafficking: Gov. Ishaku vows to prosecute culprits

By Gabriel Yough

Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Thursday directed the Task Force Team on Human Trafficking and Smuggling of Migrants to commence immediate prosecution of those found culpable in trafficking children.

Ishaku gave the directive at a sensitisation programme against Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants.

The programme was organised by Fundación Internacional Para Iberoamérica de Administración yPolíticas Públicas (FIIAPP) in collaboration with Hope Afresh Taraba and Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL) in Jalingo.

FIIAP is a French agency otherwise known as International and Latin American Foundation of Administration and Public Policies.

The governor who was represented by Mr Anthony Jellason, Secretary to the State Government, said that his earlier constitution and inauguration of the task force teams was his eminent response to the menace.

While commending the funders and other partners in the advocacy, the governor assured the civil society groups that his administration would do everything possible in eradicating the menace.

Earlier, Dr Anna Ishaku, Wife of the Governor, expressed concern about the massive trafficking of children into slavery.

The first lady, who was represented by Mrs Bridget Twar, Commissioner for Social Development, said that Cameroon-Nigerian border had served as trafficking route of persons and children from neighbouring local government areas.

She recalled that 72 children were recently intercepted from a trafficker in the state.

She thanked the partners for heeding to her yearnings and stepped up awareness campaign against such ugly occurrence.

Also speaking, Mr Abdulganiyu Abubakar, National President of NACTAL, said that they were in Taraba to assist in ensuring that the menace was eradicated.

Abubakar commended the Taraba Government for supporting the awareness campaign. (NAN)

