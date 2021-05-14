Magnitude-6 earthquake jolts north-eastern Japan, no tsunami threat

 A magnitude-6 earthquake rattled north-eastern Japan on Friday, but did not issue a tsunami warning.

no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property and no abnormalities found at region’s nuclear power , including crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, according to Nuclear Regulation Authority.

quake occurred at 8:58 am (2358 GMT Thursday), its epicentre off coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 40 kilometres, Meteorological Agency said.

In February, a magnitude-7.3 quake also struck the north-east, one and injuring about 190 others.

Japan recently observed the 10th anniversary of the magnitude-9 quake and resulting tsunami in the same region on March 11, 2011, which left about 18,400 dead or missing.

The twin natural disasters caused a triple meltdown at the Fukushima plant, which spewed radioactive substances into the environment.

Tens of thousands of people still unable to return home near the due to radiation contamination.

Japan sits at the convergence of four tectonic plates, making especially prone to seismic activity. The country was also home to 100 active volcanoes. (dpa/NAN)

