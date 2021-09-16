Letter to Editor: Nyanya’s indiscriminate refuse dump amid Cholera outbreak, others

By Abdulmalik Saidu

The attention of the Honorable Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is drawn to the ugly face of some strategic areas in Nyanya community of Abuja Municipal Area Council where refuse (waste) is dumped haphazardly causing fear of health danger to the residents and motorists’ lives respectively.

The Nyanya market and its environs especially along Redeemee Church, the entrance to the community and the Abuja-Keffi highway are the danger zones where wastes are dumped indiscriminately which leads to persistent gridlock causing the commuters hardship particularly on Wednesdays which is stipulated as the community’s market day. It is certain that exchange of goods and services particularly food items take place on weekly basis on the said location, one cannot easily underestimate the negative impact of such dirty environment on human health.

It is upon this background that the residents are calling on the FCT Minister to use his good offices to promptly intervene by evacuating the life-threatening refuse dumps, establish a long-lasting preventive measures and outline measures that would encourage residents’ support to end these ugly practices.

The situation is inimical to the image of the community and people’s health, especially during this period when the government is struggling to drastically reduce the spread of cholera, Covid-19 Pandemic and other life-threatening diseases. In Nigerian parlance, it’s said that Prevention is Better than Cure.

