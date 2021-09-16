NCC calls for digital upskilling of females

The Executive Vice Chairman  (EVC)  of the Nigeria Communication Commission  (NCC) , Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta,  on Thursday  called for the upskilling of females as it is critical  to  removing  social  and  economic  barriers.

Danbatta, who spoke  at the Women Entrepreneurs and Executive  in Tech (WEET) summit in Lagos, said that  upskilling  has a ripple effect economic .


Danbatta was represented by Mrs Olatokunbo Oyeleye, Director,  New Media and Information  Security, NCC.

The News Agency  of Nigeria reports that the maiden edition of WEET had the theme:  “Future Tech Trends,  Challenges and Opportunities For Women Entrepreneurs’’.

Danbatta said that  digital literacy  improves incomes, trade and creates job opportunities  for mothers.

According to him,  investing and supporting  the younger generations digital development  is critical especially since females face disproportionate social impediment.

“This summit aims at inspiring women to take on entrepreneurship  opportunities  as well as leadership position in other to play active roles in the evolving Digital  Economy.

“One must have a global focus in mind as it relates to entrepreneurship  and playing active roles in this space.

“COVID 19 has interestingly brought up an avenue for women to embrace technology  with new business  and opportunities  emerging.

“There has been a sudden surge in the demand for sanitisers, customised facemask and shield, protective equipment and the need for online education and entertainment .

“Not to mention ,the surge  in logistics and delivery  business  that has now become extremely a part of lives,’’ he said.

According to him, the pandemic launched and opened  opportunities  for entrepreneurs , especially  women.

He said that  women accounted for 41 per cent ownership of micro business in Nigeria , with 23 million female entrepreneurs  making Nigeria amongst the highest entrepreneurs  globally.

“There is still insufficient real economic  empowerment  and inclusion of women across the real sector of the economy.

“Even as we begin to see a shift in the banking  sector where 27 per cent of the CEO are females as at July 2021.

“The numbers can be higher and this can also happen across the real sectors of the economy  especially  in Technology.

“This leaves us with the question, do we change this narrative  of insufficient real economic empowerment and inclusion for women across the real sectors of the economy?”

Danbatta said that in spite of the gender  gap and social challenges, entrepreneurial women around the world are leading the way in harnessing  the power of the digital economy  to succeed  and grow.

reports that WEET was organised by Techlife. (NAN)

