NCC calls for digital upskilling of females

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) , Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, on Thursday called for the upskilling of females as it is critical to removing social and economic barriers.

Danbatta, who spoke at the Women Entrepreneurs and Executive in Tech (WEET) summit in Lagos, said that upskilling has a ripple effect on the economic .

Danbatta was represented by Mrs Olatokunbo Oyeleye, Director, New Media and Information Security, NCC.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the maiden edition of WEET had the theme: “Future Tech Trends, Challenges and Opportunities For Women Entrepreneurs’’.

Danbatta said that digital literacy improves family incomes, trade and creates job opportunities for mothers.

According to him, investing and supporting the younger generations digital development is critical especially since females face disproportionate social impediment.

“This summit aims at inspiring women to take on entrepreneurship opportunities as well as leadership position in other to play active roles in the evolving Digital Economy.

“One must have a global focus in mind as it relates to entrepreneurship and playing active roles in this space.

“COVID 19 has interestingly brought up an avenue for women to embrace technology with new business and opportunities emerging.

“There has been a sudden surge in the demand for sanitisers, customised facemask and shield, protective equipment and the need for online education and entertainment .

“Not to mention ,the surge in logistics and delivery business that has now become extremely a part of our lives,’’ he said.

According to him, the pandemic launched and opened opportunities for entrepreneurs , especially women.

He said that Nigerian women accounted for 41 per cent ownership of micro business in Nigeria , with over 23 million female entrepreneurs making Nigeria amongst the highest entrepreneurs globally.

“There is still insufficient real economic empowerment and inclusion of women across the real sector of the economy.

“Even as we begin to see a shift in the banking sector where 27 per cent of the CEO are females as at July 2021.

“The numbers can be higher and this can also happen across the real sectors of the economy especially in Technology.

“This leaves us with the question, how do we change this narrative of insufficient real economic empowerment and inclusion for women across the real sectors of the economy?”

Danbatta said that in spite of the gender gap and social challenges, entrepreneurial women around the world are leading the way in harnessing the power of the digital economy to succeed and grow.

NAN reports that WEET was organised by Techlife. (NAN)

