Lalong tasks newly-elected LG chairmen on selfless leadership, Inclusive governance

October 11, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has urged the newly-elected chairmen of the 17 Local Governments the state to selfless leadership , inclusive governance and accountability running the of the councils.

Lalong made the call while swearing the chairmen into office at the Government House, Jos, on Monday.

The swearing of the chairmen followed their election on Oct.9.

He urged them to consult and carry along all stakeholders and interest groups their governing of the councils.

He also them to appoint women and people living with disabilities into their cabinets.

The governor,however,challenged them not to perceive their mandate as an opportunity to amass wealth or settle scores with people, but as an opportunity to service the people, including those who did not vote for them.

“From today, you have ceased to be leaders of your parties, religious or ethnic groups only. You are to work for all citizens including those who did not vote for you,” he said.

He also urged them to embark on ‘people -oriented projects ‘ to ensure delivery of basic services to their people, while also exploring other sources of revenue especially with the current impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

” Prioritise on projects are economically and can yield revenue. There is no time for wasteful spending and financial recklessness,” Lalong said.

He also urged them to work harmoniously with members of the legislative arm, traditional council and other relevant groups, to find solutions to immediate especially those related to peace and security.

He commended the people of the state for their conduct, resilience and patriotism throughout the election, and also congratulated the Plateau Independent Electoral for the successful conduct of the exercise.

” It is one of the best elections the history of the state adjudged to be free, fair and credible,” the governor said.

The chairman of Kanam Local Government, Dayyabu Garga, while responding on behalf of his colleagues, assured the governor they would ensure peaceful coexistence and would support him his mandate to fast track the development of the state.(NAN)

