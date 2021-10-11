Hoodlums terrorising Kwara community – NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says some hoodlums are terrorising residents Alapa in Asa Local Government Area Kwara.

This is contained in a statement from issued by the Kwara Command’s Spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi, and made available the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ilorin.

According the NSCDC spokesman, two the robbers were caught by the local vigilante, while others escaped.

Afolabi said that there had been reports the nefarious activities of robbers in some communities at Alapa town.

“The suspected robbers were fond going around with dangerous weapons, attacking innocent people and dispossessing them their belongings.

“One such attacks took place on Oct. 9, at night, when some people were attacked with machetes and other dangerous weapons by the hoodlums.

“They made away with some money and other valuables, belonging their victims,” Afolabi said.

The spokesman said two robbers that were caught by the local vigilante had been handed over the NSCDC operatives at Alapa Divisional Office for necessary action.

He said that efforts are ongoing arrest other members the gang, and maintain peace and stability in the Area. (NAN)

