Lagos BRT: Firm partners Primero to reduce travel time

A firm, Eonsfleet Prosolutions Limited (EPL) and Primero Transport Services Limited, operators of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos, are partnering to reduce travel time for Lagos commuters.

The Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of EPL, Tokunbo Arannilewa, said in a statement issued by Head, Corporate Communications of Primero, Mr Mutiu Yekeen, on Tuesday, that the focus was to optimise mobility solutions.

He said it was also to deliver a transportation ecosystem enabled with artificial intelligence that would harness the power of data, analytics and cloud, to reduce travel time and manage congestion.

He said the system would equally improve regulatory compliance, support preventive maintenance and enable dynamic policy-making, aside other benefits.

Arannilewa said the move was part of efforts to digitize and transform the transportation ecosystem in Nigeria and provide solutions to growing Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the transport sector.

“It has become imperative to deploy world-class strategy-led artificial intelligence driven solutions and next-gen technology services to the Nigerian transport sector.

“Primero, a leading metropolitan transport service provider, is ready to deploy digital solutions to reduce passengers waiting time and improve customer experience.

“The Primero- Eonsfleet partnership brings together deep skills in transportation business, technology strategy, development/deployment and product ideas to support commuters.

“The partnership focuses on building integrated digital platforms to understand customers, and provide an improved seamless transit experience,” he said.

Responding, Mr Fola Tinubu, Managing Director of Primero, said the partnership was strategically planned to proffer solutions to transportation challenges and enhance delivery of quality services to Lagos residents.

“Technology is the driving force of everything we do in transportation. It drives ticketing, scheduling and monitoring.

“Technology makes the system more efficient and must be incorporated in transportation,” he said. (NAN)

