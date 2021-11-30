Security guard docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N1.6m

A 33-year-old security guard, Rasaq Lateef, charged with stealing his employer’s N1.6 million was on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant was arraigned before Magistrate Mrs O.A Dirisu, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

Lateef, however, denied committing the offences and was admitted to a bail of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Dirisu said the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government (LASG).

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Mojirade Edeme, told the court that the defendant and others still at large committed the offences on Sept. 20 at Dossa Microfinance Bank, Idumagbo, Lagos State.

She said the defendant stole the safe box containing N1.6 million property of King David Security Ltd.

“The defendant, who was on duty, conspired with others, broke the ceiling and gained access into the cash room of the bank.

“He absconded with the money to unknown destination.

“Lateef was arrested some days after the theft,” the prosecutor said.

The alleged offences violated sections 287(7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 287(7) stipulates seven years’ imprisonment for stealing from employer, while section 411 prescribes two years for conspiracy.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Dec. 29 for mention. (NAN)

