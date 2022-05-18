Kwankwaso is messenger of God to fight hunger, unite Nigeria – NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has described its 2023 presidential candidate, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso as “a messenger of God’’ who wants to fight hunger and reunite Nigeria.

Rev. Emma Agubanze, Member, Spiritual Committee of NNPP, stated in Lagos on Wednesday that the 2023 general elections would be a smooth sail to victory for Kwankwaso and the party.

“Let it be on record that Sen. Kwankwaso is not the subject matter. The truth is that the hand of God is upon Nigeria at the moment ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“We hereby make a declaration that Sen. Kwankwaso is a messenger of God to reunite Nigerians and get it started from the beginning once again.

“We invite the good people of Nigeria and children of God to join us to re-event Nigeria of our dreams,’’Agubanze stated.

He commended Sen. Orji Kalu, former Abia governor and APC chieftain, for saying that the emergence of Kwankwaso had changed the narratives of politics in Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to him, Kalu has insisted that it is going to be a smooth sail to victory for Sen. Kwankwaso and the party.

“While we listened to his words of advice to our sister political parties, we realise that Nigerians are looking forward to a new beginning.

“It is common knowledge for any patriotic and sensible Nigerian to understand that the name `New Nigeria Peoples Party’ with a logo of basket of fruits is divine.

“What we can say to Nigerians is straightforward and unambiguous – nobody gives you power and, therefore, what is needed of us all is to ensure that we register with INEC to be able to vote and as well protect our votes.

“This is because to beat a champion in any competition is a difficult task but achievable,’’ he added.

According to him, NNPP must not be carried away by the impression that it is all over in the presidential election with the emergence of Sen. Kwankwaso as its candidate.

“We must continue to work very hard knowing full well that hunger and corruption are in the driver’s seat in Nigeria currently.

“Let us pray for our country and our sister political parties to imbibe the spirit of fairness, equity, good conscience and justice to the Southeast in line with their internal zoning arrangement,’’ Agubanze stated. (NAN)

