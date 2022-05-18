NYSC begins free medical outreach for rural dwellers in Kano

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Wednesday started the first quarter, 2022 free medical treatment to rural dwellers in Kano.

Launching the exercise at Gurin-Gawa community in Kumbotso Local Government Area, Hajiya Aisha Muhammad, NYSC Coordinator in Kano, said that the programme was organised to meet the health needs of the rural dwellers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise is taking place under the NYSC’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) initiated in 2014.

She explained that the medical team of corps members would reach out to as many as possible in the community with treatment and drugs during the exercise.

Muhammad added that corps members, on HIRD platform, carried out diagnosis, treatment, including minor medical procedures , referrals of patients, drugs, eye glasses and other medical consumables.

According to her, since inception of the programme, over two million people benefitted from it.

The coordinator explained that the scheme had donated 300 wheelchairs with the support of partners.

” The scheme, through HIRD and other platforms, have made enormous impacts such as contribution to the improvement of reproductive health, reduction of maternal and infant mortality as well as maintenance and improvement of health infrastructure,” she said.

The coordinator lauded the efforts of UNICEF, NGOs CSOs, pharmaceutical companies and individuals for their support and corporation.

Amina Isa, a beneficiary, said that she was grateful to the NYSC for the medical outreach.

Another patient, Bala Sule, also commended NYSC for the scheme.(NAN)

