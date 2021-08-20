KDSG: Nine bandits killed in fratricidal gun duel

By Chimezie Godfrey

Nemesis has caught up with two groups of armed bandits in Giwa local government of Kaduna state who in a fratricidal gun duel killed nine of their fellows.

Credible human intelligence networks informed the Kaduna State Government of the development, which was further corroborated by security agencies.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan.

“Intelligence sources had reported that a notorious bandit known as ‘Godon Mota’ stormed Garke village last Wednesday with his gang and clashed with a rival bandit group, leading to the killing of nine members.

“The cause of the fratricidal face-off is yet unclear, but was said to revolve around a disagreement over sharing of accumulated ransoms, during which one of the groups felt cheated.

“Acting Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe noted the report with thanks, and urged security agencies to sustain pressure towards the apprehending of criminal elements in the general area.

“Investigations and security patrols are ongoing,” the statement read.

