KDSG: Nine bandits killed in fratricidal gun duel

August 20, 2021



By Chimezie Godfrey

Nemesis has caught up with two groups armed bandits in Giwa local government who in a fratricidal gun duel killed nine their fellows.

Credible human intelligence networks informed the Government the development, which was further corroborated by security agencies.

This was made known in a signed by the Commissioner, Ministry Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan.

“Intelligence sources had reported a notorious bandit known as ‘Godon Mota’ stormed Garke village last Wednesday with his gang and clashed with a rival bandit group, leading to the killing nine members.

“The cause the fratricidal face-off is yet unclear, but was said to revolve around a disagreement over sharing accumulated ransoms, during which one the groups felt cheated.

“Acting Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe noted the report with thanks, and urged security agencies to sustain pressure towards the apprehending criminal elements in the general area.

“Investigations and security patrols are ongoing,” the read.

