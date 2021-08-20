Anambra guber: APGA inaugurates Soludo campaign council 

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Friday inaugurated its National Campaign Council and Committees in Anambra, ahead of the Nov. 6 governorship poll.



Gov. Willie Obiano, the Leader and Chairman, Board of Trustees of APGA, performed the inauguration, with himself as chairman.



Other members are National Chairman of APGA, Dr Victor Oye, Dep. Gov. Nkem Okeke, the Governor’s Wife Mrs Ebele Obiano, APGA National Secretary, Mr Labaran Maku, and former APGA National Chairman, Sen. Victor Umeh.



The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, was appointed the Director-General of the campaign committee, which has top government and party officials as members.



Obiano charged the members to go to the nook and cranny of the state and preach the gospel of APGA to the electorate.



In a speech, Oye said the party was poised to win the election with every legal hurdle out of the way.



He said that no force would stop the will of the masses at the polls.



The national chairman described the combination of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the governorship candidate, and his running mate, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, as formidable.



According to Oye, the truth of the matter is that APGA is indestructible.



“Anybody who tries to destroy APGA will have destruction at his door post. APGA has already won the election.



“If they like let them bring all the governors in Africa, APGA will still win.



“It is God that decides who rules, not man. God has brought Soludo to succeed Obiano.



“Having done well, the governor prayed for a successful successor and that prayer has been answered because Soludo has come to conquer.

“He will succeed Obiano and deliver on all his campaign promises.”



He said that APGA tickets were star-studded and no team contesting with them could withstand them.



“In 2021, we won all the 21 local government areas in the state. In 2021, we shall win all the 326 electoral wards,” he said.



Also, Umeh, who is the Chairman, APGA Peace and Reconciliation Committee, congratulated the leadership of the party for ensuring that the Independent National Electoral Commission recognised Soludo as the duly nominated candidate.



Umeh said Soludo’s candidacy was a collective decision of the leadership and stakeholders of APGA.



He predicted a resounding victory for APGA and warned that there would be no space for rigging.



“This election is for Anambra people. Only Anambra people will participate in it. We must be allowed to chose who will be our governor.



Soludo, a renowned economist, thanked the party faithful for being part of the event.



He said that APGA was working to win Anambra, while others were working to conquer Anambra.

He said that “Anambra will not allow anybody to come and conquer them”.



He said the APGA government has laid a sound foundation, which only the party could sustain.(NAN)

