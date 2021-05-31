Alhaji Dayyabu Garga, Plateau Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, says the bill for the implementation of the Greater Jos Master Plan is till pending before the Plateau House of Assembly.

Recalling that the immediate past administration developed a new master plan to curb prevailing decay in the city planning and development and the disorderly growth of Jos-Bukuru metropolis, Garga said on Monday in Jos, that the Gov Simon Lalong-led administration could not implement the plan because of the absence of a law backing it.“The bill is still before the State House of Assembly and when it is passed into law and assented to by the governor, we will start the implementation of the plan.“

We are pushing for the bill to be passed into law because there is an urgent need to correct the anomalies we are witnessing in urban development.“We have slums within the city that are supposed not to exist and you cannot just start building at random where there are no access roads or sewage,” he said.“In well-planned settlements, you are expected to have access roads, good sewage systems, well-arranged electricity and other social amenities,” Garga indicated in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).He said that some residents have built houses on waterways, thereby obstructing a free flow of water and causing flood.According to him, if there is proper planning, people would not build in flood-prone areas.Garga said that the state government has identified alternative areas and layouts for people affected by the new master plan to relocate to.“If you are asked to leave where you are, there should be an alternative place for you to go and build your house.“

Government is out to safeguard lives and property, we cannot ask you to leave your place of abode without relocating you to an alternative layout.“As soon as such options are available, government will enforce and implement the new plan.“We have identified areas around Bassa and Barkin Ladi Roads to relocate those that will be affected by the plan,” the commissioner said. (NAN)

