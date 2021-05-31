Lagos -Ibadan rail: FG assures host communities of assistance

May 31, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Federal Government assured host communities adversely affected environmentally or otherwise by the construction of the Lagos- rail modernisation project of assistance.This is contained statement issued by he Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Transportation,  Eric Orjiekwe in Abuja.

of Transportation  Rotimi gave the assurance while inspecting work on the project, in preparation for the commissioning in June. further assured communities that issues of erosion or flooding occasioned  by the construction will be addressed.

He directed the of the Ministry, Dr Magdalene Ahani to ensure that the communities are visited to the level of impact and possible interventions.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the federal government in 2018, began construction of a 156.65km standard gauge rail line from Lagos to .

To be built with an investment of around 458bn (1.5billion dollars) from the Nigerian and Chinese governments, the Lagos- rail project will be developed by China Civil Construction (CCECC).

The Lagos-Ibadan line is the first part of a new 2,733km Lagos-Kano standard gauge line. (NAN).

Tags: , , , , , , , ,