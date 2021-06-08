The Executive Secretary, Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has urged traditional rulers to work with other organisations to proffer lasting solutions to security challenges in the country.

The media aide to the NCPC boss, Pam Ayuba, in a statement said that Pam made the call when he visited the Hama Bachama, His Royal Majesty, Daniel Shaga in Jos on Tuesday.

Pam said that Nigeria needed men and women of good standing in the society to pull the country out of the present predicament.

“Traditional rulers as custodians of our culture are peacemakers and leaders, who always seek the general good of their people.

“I urge you to find solution to the country by joining hands with the commission and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to end the crises in the country.

“Let us build a synergy for peace and reconciliation to promote education and agriculture for the good of our people.

“Let us help to reconcile farmers and herders as we face this season of farming. This is imperative because we need peace and we need each other,” he said.

Responding, Shaga urged the people to pray without ceasing for the prevailing security challenge to stop.

He said that the crisis would not last forever and further urged the people to work for peace. (NAN)

